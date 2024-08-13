Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $551.75. The company had a trading volume of 983,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,321. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $404.72 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $591.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.49.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.79.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $18,702,605. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

