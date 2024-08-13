Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 685 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $354.60. The stock had a trading volume of 969,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,201. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

