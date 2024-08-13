Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases New Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.57. 3,320,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540,162. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average of $130.28. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $86.96 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

