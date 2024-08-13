Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 1,943 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,031,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $94.43. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.89.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.