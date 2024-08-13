Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$30.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Information Services Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Information Services stock opened at C$26.70 on Friday. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$19.22 and a 1 year high of C$28.65. The company has a market cap of C$484.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.62.
Information Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Information Services
Information Services Company Profile
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Information Services
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.