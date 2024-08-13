Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$30.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Information Services stock opened at C$26.70 on Friday. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$19.22 and a 1 year high of C$28.65. The company has a market cap of C$484.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Shawn Peters bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.03 per share, with a total value of C$130,145.00. Company insiders own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

