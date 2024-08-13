Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$22.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ONEX
Onex Trading Down 0.1 %
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Onex
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.