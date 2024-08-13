Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$22.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Onex Trading Down 0.1 %

About Onex

TSE ONEX opened at C$90.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. Onex has a one year low of C$74.37 and a one year high of C$107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.97.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

