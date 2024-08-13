Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target to $12.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADVM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $6.68. 90,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,726. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $138.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.58. As a group, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 85,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $613,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,268,064 shares in the company, valued at $16,216,657.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10,419.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $443,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 259,191 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $5,892,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

