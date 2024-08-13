RPM International (RPM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RPM International (NYSE: RPM) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2024 – RPM International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2024 – RPM International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/26/2024 – RPM International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $120.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $136.00 to $134.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – RPM International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – RPM International was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2024 – RPM International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – RPM International was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2024 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $122.00 to $117.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RPM International Stock Up 2.0 %

RPM traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.88. The company had a trading volume of 678,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,837. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.84 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.85.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at RPM International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 273.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of RPM International by 588.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

