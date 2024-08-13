RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 7% Higher This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $26.82 million and $484,751.51 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $59,518.53 or 1.00059980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,482.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.27 or 0.00598945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00104629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00032156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.97 or 0.00253807 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00035262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00072155 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 451 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 450.63. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 58,636.45378157 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $271,127.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

