RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading Up 8% Over Last Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $27.54 million and $525,739.64 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $61,120.91 or 1.00220469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,986.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.64 or 0.00579862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00103491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00031371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00245372 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00035895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00072219 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 451 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 450.63. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 59,208.3020845 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $533,356.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

