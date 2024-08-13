Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $6.00. Rumble shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 405,924 shares.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a research report on Tuesday.

Rumble Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Rumble had a negative net margin of 161.62% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rumble news, Director Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,083,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,408,446.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525 over the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rumble by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rumble by 1,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

