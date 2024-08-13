RXO (NYSE:RXO) Stock Price Down 3.2% on Analyst Downgrade

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $31.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. RXO traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.24. 107,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 703,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.
RXO has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.44, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66.
RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
