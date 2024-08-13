Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Up 1.3%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $255.78 and last traded at $254.56. Approximately 857,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,639,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $246.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.58.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.73, for a total transaction of $4,270,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,557,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,447,716.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.73, for a total value of $4,270,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,557,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,447,716.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $352,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,585,731.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,042 shares of company stock worth $56,019,545 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

