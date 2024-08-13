Sapphire Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $2,571.18 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.23 or 0.04481962 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00035406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,851,455,594 coins and its circulating supply is 1,830,775,771 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

