Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.09

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Scentre Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.26.

Scentre Group owns and operates a leading portfolio of 42 Westfield destinations with 37 located in Australia and five in New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Westfield destinations are strategically located in the heart of the local communities we serve. Our centres are considered community hubs that connect people with services and experiences that enrich their daily lives.

