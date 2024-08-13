Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.09

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Scentre Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
Scentre Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.26.
Scentre Group Company Profile
