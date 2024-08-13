Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 86,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 267,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,767. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.23. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $82.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
