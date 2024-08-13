Scotiabank Raises Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$10.70

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark cut Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins cut Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crew Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.55.

Shares of CR stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.94. 3,152,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,472. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.37. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.61 and a 1 year high of C$6.95.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

