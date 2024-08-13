SEA (NYSE:SE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE stock traded up $7.93 on Tuesday, hitting $74.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,243,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,541. SEA has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,497.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SE. Bank of America raised their price target on SEA from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

