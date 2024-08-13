Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 202 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,625,000 after acquiring an additional 168,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $191,837,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,168,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.38. 979,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,207. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.73 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81.

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

