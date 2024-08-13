Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,321 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $126.68. 97,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.00. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $131.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

