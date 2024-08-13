Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,317,000. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.66. 84,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,493. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $449.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

