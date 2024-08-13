Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,935 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,427,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $417,752,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,747,000 after buying an additional 5,311,538 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $712,600,000 after buying an additional 4,396,309 shares during the period. Finally, Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $197,966,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,599,764. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

