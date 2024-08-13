Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 231 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,873. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

