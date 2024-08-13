Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,747 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.46. 29,056,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,561,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.58, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $31.20.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,396 shares of company stock worth $4,389,707 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.