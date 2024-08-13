Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,293.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,740 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,684.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 164,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,281,000 after buying an additional 160,674 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,708.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.96. 66,935,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,703,516. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Argus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.