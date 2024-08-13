Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 242,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 202,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,765. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.