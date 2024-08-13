Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.00. 443,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,488. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.40.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

