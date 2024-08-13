Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.36 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $291.43. 586,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,080. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.78 and a 200-day moving average of $307.63. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

