Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 651,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 41,077 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 668,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TEVA. Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

TEVA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. 1,606,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,319,166. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $18.02.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 559,037 shares of company stock worth $9,522,233. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.