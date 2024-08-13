Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,938 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 266,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 127.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

NYSE:RACE traded up $5.16 on Tuesday, reaching $427.49. 46,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,734. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $285.02 and a 12 month high of $442.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

