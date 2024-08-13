Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 327 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,063 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,694,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,899 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 197.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 376,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,553,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.2 %

ZION stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 407,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,565. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,965 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.