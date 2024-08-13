Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

