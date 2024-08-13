Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE MRO traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. 1,777,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,962,727. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Capital One Financial lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Oil

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.