Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 15,488 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 54.3% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.53. 585,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,208. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.93.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

