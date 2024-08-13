Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,337,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 226,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $388,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.99. The company had a trading volume of 227,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,307. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $93.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average is $88.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

