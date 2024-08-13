Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 39,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $2,506,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,830,446.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 39,135 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,506,205.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,830,446.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FOUR opened at $72.96 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.05.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

