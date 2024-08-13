Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 197,473 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Shopify by 4,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 73,160 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.59. 2,904,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,380,574. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average of $69.72.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.24.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

