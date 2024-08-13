Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Decreases By 47.9%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the July 15th total of 344,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 163.0 days.

Azimut Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. Azimut has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $29.84.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

