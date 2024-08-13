Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Decreases By 47.9%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the July 15th total of 344,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 163.0 days.
Azimut Trading Up 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. Azimut has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $29.84.
About Azimut
