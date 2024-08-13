Short Interest in Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Grows By 406.4%

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,900 shares, an increase of 406.4% from the July 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Azitra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AZTR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. 1,242,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,592. Azitra has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Get Azitra alerts:

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Azitra had a negative return on equity of 237.52% and a negative net margin of 1,644.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Azitra will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Azitra

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azitra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azitra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.