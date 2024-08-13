Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Increases By 304.5%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 304.5% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 15.38. 13,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,325. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 13.17 and a one year high of 16.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.30.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
