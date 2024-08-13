Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Increases By 304.5%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 304.5% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 15.38. 13,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,325. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 13.17 and a one year high of 16.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.30.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 225,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 193,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

