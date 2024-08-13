Short Interest in Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Rises By 1,400.0%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Carbon Streaming Trading Down 9.4 %

OFSTF traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.62. 10,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -64.08. Carbon Streaming has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.97.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Carbon Streaming had a negative net margin of 4,304.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.