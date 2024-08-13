Short Interest in CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Decreases By 86.7%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CB Scientific Price Performance

CB Scientific stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,391. CB Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get CB Scientific alerts:

CB Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.