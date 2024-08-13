Short Interest in CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Decreases By 86.7%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CB Scientific Price Performance
CB Scientific stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,391. CB Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
CB Scientific Company Profile
