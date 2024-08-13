Short Interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Expands By 448.0%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 448.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Cipher Mining stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.