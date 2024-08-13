Short Interest in Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) Rises By 73.3%

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ USOY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. 7,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,518. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.57.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 52.65%.

