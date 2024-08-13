Short Interest in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Increases By 440.0%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOMP traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.85. 1,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,335. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

