Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Decreases By 96.8%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the July 15th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.0 days.

Drax Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DRXGF remained flat at $8.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $8.63.

Get Drax Group alerts:

About Drax Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.