Short Interest in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Increases By 1,633.3%

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 1,633.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Everest Consolidator Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 70,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 698,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 510,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MNTN traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $11.25. 55,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,641. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $11.91.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

