Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Rises By 308.7%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,900 shares, a growth of 308.7% from the July 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 93,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,717. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.67.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
