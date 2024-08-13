Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Rises By 308.7%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,900 shares, a growth of 308.7% from the July 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 93,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,717. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

