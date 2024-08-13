Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Decreases By 96.9%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ETCG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 44,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,299. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $19.35.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile
