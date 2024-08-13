Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Grows By 304.2%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 304.2% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USXF. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 42,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

